Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for about 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.43% of TEGNA worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 455.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,194,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 276,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TGNA stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

