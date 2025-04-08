MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

