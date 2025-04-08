Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,203,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,971,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.