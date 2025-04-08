Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith Sells 657 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

