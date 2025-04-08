Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after buying an additional 1,114,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 638,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

