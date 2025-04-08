Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.61. 9,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

About Nathan’s Famous

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan's Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

