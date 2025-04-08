Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
NATH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.61. 9,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $104.96.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
