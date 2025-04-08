National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 12,770 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 716.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Match Group by 4,659.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,915,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after buying an additional 1,874,853 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2,732.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,659,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.