National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 46,154 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 6,392.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,154 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.62% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.