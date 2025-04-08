National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 49,374 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4,484.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Polaris worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of PII opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.