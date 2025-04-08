National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2,082.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

FRT stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

