National Bank of Canada FI Buys 490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

