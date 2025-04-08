National Bank of Canada FI Buys 754 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $472.63 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.82 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

