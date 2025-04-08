National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $61.55.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

