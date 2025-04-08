National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,355.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 164,419 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 280,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

