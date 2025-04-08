National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000.

NYSEARCA RSSL opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 RIC Capped index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small-cap U.S. equities with quarterly capping, ensuring compliance with RIC concentration requirements RSSL was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

