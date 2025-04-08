National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,883 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $287.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

