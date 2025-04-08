NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 510.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,506.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 703,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

