NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,023,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NCR Voyix stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.