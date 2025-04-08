Needham & Company LLC Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $28.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $759.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

