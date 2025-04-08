Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

