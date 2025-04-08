Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) Director Collin Kettell Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$5,000,000.00.

NKG opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. Nevada King Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

