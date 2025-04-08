Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) Director Collin Kettell Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$5,000,000.00.
Nevada King Gold Price Performance
NKG opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. Nevada King Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.57.
About Nevada King Gold
