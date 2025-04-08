New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.35. Approximately 1,372,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,727,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$179,592.27. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

