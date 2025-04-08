New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

NMFC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 461,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

