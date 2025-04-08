NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 24,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 31,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

NFI Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.