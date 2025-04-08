Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Clearfield makes up about 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Clearfield worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 164.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearfield by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $362.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

