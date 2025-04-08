Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,555 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGFV opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

