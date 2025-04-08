Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial accounts for 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFH opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

