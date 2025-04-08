Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $35.31. 2,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.
About Nifty India Financials ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nifty India Financials ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.