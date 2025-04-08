Nixon Capital LLC Buys 12,850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 10.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

PYPL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

