Nixon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,848,000. Everus accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Everus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ECG stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Everus has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

