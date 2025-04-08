Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northamber Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:NAR opened at GBX 26.36 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.10. Northamber has a twelve month low of GBX 25.15 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.85 ($0.56).

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.18) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Northamber had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

