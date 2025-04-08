Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Sells $15,849.90 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.30, for a total transaction of $15,849.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,577.10. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 16,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 48,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.