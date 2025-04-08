Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Novartis worth $259,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $88,339,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 771,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,090,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

