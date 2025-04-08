NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 298.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

NRG opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

