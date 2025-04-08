NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.24. 35,636,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 38,951,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NU Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 46.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NU by 15.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $5,086,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

