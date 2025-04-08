nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 472,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $384,749,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

