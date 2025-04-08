O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.