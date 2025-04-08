O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

