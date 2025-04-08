O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,409 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Daqo New Energy worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,381 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,585 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.26.

NYSE:DQ opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

