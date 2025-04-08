O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

