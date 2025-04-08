O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 102.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after buying an additional 137,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Entegris Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

