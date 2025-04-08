O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

