O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,878,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOX opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3832 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

