O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

