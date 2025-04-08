O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

