O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

HWKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

