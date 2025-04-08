OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $876.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 121,923 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

