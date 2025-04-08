Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.81. 77,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 134,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. Analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

