Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 8,147,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,744,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Oklo Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

