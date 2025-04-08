OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 261,991 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $9,499,000. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DESP opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

